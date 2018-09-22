OXFORD | A dozen years ago, Ed Orgeron made his only trip to Tiger Stadium as Ole Miss head coach and started it with a bunch of jumping around that almost tore down the visiting tunnel in Death Valley.

Matt Luke doesn’t need to leave his feet next Saturday, but he could emulate Orgeron’s mindset from that past night in an effort to give the current LSU coach a competitive game on national television.

Back in 2006, Ole Miss entered that November evening with one SEC win and not much to play for, while No. 9 LSU was headed to 11 wins and the Sugar Bowl following the regular season. But for the majority of the game, Orgeron pushed all the right buttons and built a lead, willing energy from his team and giving them confidence with creative calls and risks that were rewarded.

It was eventually a 23-20 Ole Miss overtime loss, as a fumble wasn’t recovered, quarterback play doomed the final downs and LSU used athletes like Dwayne Bowe and Jamarcus Russell to avoid catastrophe. But in a tenure that was a complete failure and a comedy of errors, it was Orgeron’s best coached game — in motivation and execution.

Ole Miss beat Kent State, 38-17, here Saturday, painfully turning back the Flashes in a scrimmage-like environment that displayed an apathetic fanbase and an odd atmosphere considering the 3-1 record that’s — at least on the bottom line — on schedule with most expectations.

Simply put, the football program — and the university as a whole — needs a morale boost, and that could at least start with a spirited effort in Baton Rouge. Any capital gained from the Texas Tech win has evaporated in the lethargic efforts against Southern Illinois and Kent State and the no-show versus Alabama.

Announced attendance of 50,417 aside, a literal perfect storm of bad opponent, third home game in a row, 11 a.m. kickoff and back-to-back duds resulted in one of the worst actual crowds since Northwestern State decided Orgeron’s fate in 2007. Lightning delays totaling 2 hours, 53 minutes caused food service issues and additional fan malaise.

There weren’t any resounding positives for Ole Miss against the Flashes, given the opponent. Kent State put up 265 yards in the first half and Woody Barrett overthrew two passes that would have been touchdowns. Ole Miss generated some drives offensively and used its unit-wide athleticism to get a second-half cushion after the first 34 minutes of clock time produced a one-possession game.

The Rebel defensive line got to Barrett seven times and had by far its best day, showing an active front that overwhelmed Kent State’s offensive line. That led to a fairly impressive second half defensively and a serviceable final stat sheet against the run. The Flashes had just 135 yards after intermission.

And, for what it’s worth, this broke Ole Miss’ nation-long streak of allowing at least 21 points for 22 straight games. The other oddity is the Rebels have only allowed three points in the fourth quarter all season.

Ole Miss has a fragile fan base currently, as the NCAA probe and the pieces of the connected on-field product have zapped the trust and the benefit of the doubt from many who follow the program. Platitudes and empty answers in past weeks have added to the frustration for fans.

A tweet sent to me yesterday mentioned that instead of eyes and focus and energy, most supporters simply want to hear those associated with the program say losses like last week are unacceptable, and they are sorry and will work diligently to fix it.

Matt Luke is 9-7 as a head coach since taking over as an interim with a team on probation. There’s no sane push to move him toward a hot seat. This isn’t about that. This is about a connection between the program leaders and the fans. The disconnect is as great as ever and it’s gotten more cavernous as coachspeak has overtaken the responses.

The obvious answers are complicated to say, as Ole Miss coaches must keep the locker room intact and support those on the field. But that doesn’t mean a media opportunity, when relevant, has to be filled with buzz words that hope to blindly pour water down legs and say it’s raining.

The start of a rejuvenation should have two phases that can potentially be accomplished quickly. First, program leaders should increase their empathy for what fans are seeing on the field after the bad days. Loyalty and discretionary spending aren’t guaranteed or a requirement. Forming bonds and connections between fans and program go both ways.

And then at LSU, Ole Miss needs to play soundly enough to allow for a good experience. Instead of 11 seconds, it needs to be four quarters of engagement and execution regardless of final result. Past examples of out-manned teams show that organization and correctly-placed on-field energy can bridge the gap between the parties.

As embattled and out of touch as Orgeron was in his second year in Oxford, he harnessed that for two weeks against LSU and Mississippi State. Luke finding a way to copy that Baton Rouge result may somewhat halt the growing apathy and provide a little salve to what’s expected to be a glum and sparsely attended date with ULM in two weeks.

Otherwise, despite the record, this Kent State day of periphery depression may just be another chapter and an opening act to that Oct. 6 showing against the Warhawks.