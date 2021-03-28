RebelGrove - Parham: SEC baseball is all about math, and Ole Miss sits atop the class

The Southeastern Conference baseball season is one big math exercise mixed with peaking at the right time.

There’s enough data to know the likely postseason pecking order when total record, conference record, RPI and, let’s be honest, sometimes the name on the jersey are considered. And through two weeks, the Rebels are the head of the class.

Ole Miss (20-4) swept Alabama (15-9) with a methodical 11-6 Saturday beatdown, scoring runs in its final five at-bats, as Tim Elko drove in five fo the 11 with a three-run double in the fifth and a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Derek Diamond put up a quality start with three runs in six innings, his second straight start of that length.

The Rebels are 6-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1969, and that’s where the math gets exciting for Ole Miss after two of 10 conference weekends. The Clarion-Ledger’s Nick Suss says Ole Miss is only the second SEC team since 2000 to win its first six league games, and I’ll take his word for it.

That Carolina team finished 20-9 in the SEC and lost two straight to Oklahoma State in a home super regional.

With the three non-conference, top-15 wins in Texas also in the bank to aid the RPI, Ole Miss is a potential host at 16 SEC wins and a lock to host at 17 wins. Top-eight seed worthiness, according to history, likely begins at 18 SEC wins unless the committee hypothetically rewards the Rebels for that Big 12 sweep more than expected.

To get to 18, Ole Miss only has to be .500 the rest of the way. Sure, Alabama and Auburn aren’t Vanderbilt and Arkansas, but that’s not really the point. The Rebels did what they were supposed to and then some, and that provides cushion and opportunity as the schedule strengthens considerably.

There’s no reason for Ole Miss to apologize for the generational start to have come against the teams it did. The Rebels don’t play Missouri or Kentucky, which made a swift start a priority, but getting all six games wasn’t predictable.

The next nine games are against top-five teams — series at Florida, versus Arkansas and at Mississippi State — and there’s margin for error and low-stress opportunity before things get more comfortable again toward the end of April.

There are a lot of adjustments in a baseball season, and the first half of the season is about finding the correct niches for the appropriate amount of players, so the math works out on the resume and the team is in top form when the NCAA Tournament arrives.

Bianco has had a successful couple weeks with that, inserting TJ McCants in center and seeing a quick transition from his freshman infielder turned outfielder.

Calvin Harris can give the Rebels quality at-bats at designated hitter, and John Rhys Plumlee seems more comfortable offensively, fighting off pitches and showing better selection while hitting a double and walking in three plate appearances.

Ole Miss needs Peyton Chatagnier completely healthy, but the hamstring is manageable, and Doug Nikhazy showed no signs Friday of the chest injury that sidelined him for two weeks.

Cael Baker and Trey LaFleur remain out with a hand injury and mononucleosis, respectively, and Hayden Dunhurst’s bruised thumb likely won’t completely heal this season, but the Rebels have the depth to manage these typical in-season struggles.

Bianco still has some work to do to clearly define bullpen roles other than Taylor Broadway, as that group has been more up-and-down than expected. Max Cioffi’s return this week will give a better clue as to what works and what doesn’t with the relievers.

These next three weeks will stress Ole Miss more than the last two, but that’s a good thing. It’s another requirement to be ready for the postseason, and this team will be defined by June much more than March, however this play in March likely makes the road in June easier.

There’s more to find out and that starts on Thursday when Gunnar Hoglund and the Gators’ Tommy Mace match up in Gainesville. The Rebels have won all of Hoglund’s last 10 starts.

But, for now, the math works in the Rebels’ favor. There are 24 SEC games to go, and Ole Miss is off to a hell of a start.