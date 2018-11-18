NASHVILLE | The season potentially summed up as a sadistic Mad Libs — each game following a template with varying opponents and acts of agony — added another chapter on Saturday in Nashville.

An early 13-point Ole Miss lead was the build-up, and Vanderbilt’s 19-point answer was the antagonist, as both teams bungled much of the game in impersonations resembling their uneven and uninspiring seasons.

But as the Commodores moved its bowl hopes to a final-week must-win against Tennessee and gave the Rebels (5-6, 1-6) their fourth straight loss, this one 36-29 in a controversial overtime sequence of events, another Vanderbilt-Ole Miss meeting revealed a night of microcosms and insights into the SEC West participant.

In recent years, more than any other opponent, Vanderbilt has brought out the true sense of the present in the Ole Miss program. The annual game is rarely clean or a Tom-Emanski execution of fundamentals, but the wackiness and oddly back-and-forth series signals to Ole Miss where it is. The Music City is one big Rebel mirror.

Last season it highlighted Ole Miss’ resilience and offensive athletes who torched Vanderbilt for 55 points. In 2016, the Commodores battered the Rebels and gave the first post-Chad Kelly punch into what was to come.

Ole Miss rode a three-game winning streak in the series from 2013-2015 during the back-to-back-access-bowl build, and nine-win Vanderbilt won a nail-biter in 2012, showing recruits in attendance that Ole Miss had momentum but simply needed better players. In 2011, Pete Boone called the program unacceptable and started the inevitable end of the Houston Nutt era.

In this latest iteration the final scenes were of suffering, as blown opportunities (one touchdown in seven red zone possessions) and three overturned touchdowns left Ole Miss players consoling each other on the way off the field.

[Related: Catch or no catch?]

Dawson Knox and DaMarkus Lodge hugged and helped one another near the sideline. Sean Rawlings and Jordan Ta’amu walked in together with arms intertwined, and multiple Rebels reacted momentarily and then thought better of retaliating as several seemingly drunk and certainly idiotic Vanderbilt fans taunted them from above the visiting tunnel.

The lasting memory from this one is clear, as AJ Brown’s touchdown catch-turned-incomplete pass in overtime will be dissected for the foreseeable future. An ambiguous rule, a call to Birmingham for guidance and a lack of an explanation on the field all show considerable reason for the play to at minimum stand as called on the field, but instead it was one last gut punch to a group that’s been slugged far too often.



And as the knockout blow came, it brought out again all the issues for why it’s here, why the game even came down to those judgment-call situations.

Red zone inadequacy has been a season-long trend, as the Rebels are outside the top 100 in touchdown percentage against Power Five teams. Saturday was its worst effort yet, as Luke Logan’s five field goals kept the Commodores within earshot.

Ole Miss entered the week 105th nationally in penalty yards per game, and 10 flags for 89 yards kept a revolver aimed at the Rebels’ own feet. Up eight points late in the second quarter, Ole Miss committed two pass interference penalties and an offsides that allowed the Commodores to keep the drive alive and cut the deficit to a point before halftime. Vanderbilt picked up only one first down on its own but drove 47 yards for the game-swinging score.

Ole Miss habitually allows opposing teams to pick up 500 total yards, but the Rebels held Vanderbilt below 400 — even counting the 25 during overtime. However, second halves — as depth and discipline factor in — were again problematic. The Commodores scored 17 points, ground out 226 yards and totaled nearly 18 minutes of possession time.

The season ends in five days against a Mississippi State team that dismantled Arkansas on Saturday. Then, an offseason of decisions and an effort to stave off fan apathy will occur. A fan base suffering from scar tissue will make discretionary income and time decisions for fall 2019 based off coaching changes and National Signing Day.

The Ole Miss football program has been through a suffocating amount of chaos in recent years, and Vanderbilt — as usual — gives an accurate glimpse into the state of the Rebel program.

When they meet again in the middle of next season, Ole Miss has to find a way to be rejuvenated. That’s Matt Luke’s charge, and that will dictate his tenure.

This time it was self-inflicted issues and a boulder-sized dose bad fortune. The Rebels must make their own luck and develop an improved prognosis when Vanderbilt next comes to town.

