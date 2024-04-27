Despite being known as the 'Portal King,' Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have been heating up on the traditional college football recruiting trail and it struck it big for another prospect on Saturday afternoon.

Hayden Bradley, the Buford (Ga.) High School tight end who has a national offers list to his name, picked the Rebels over finalists Michigan, Florida, South Carolina and Penn State.

"As soon as I set foot on campus, they brought me in with open arms," Bradley told Rivals. "They treated me and my family to the top notch. Being able to sit down with coach (Joe) Cox and coach Kiffin...I think coach Cox is one of the best tight end coaches in all of college football.

"Coach Kiffin is like family already. He calls all the time...they made me feel like a top priority for their offense so I can't think of any other decision than Ole Miss."

Bradley is the fourth verbal commitment to come in for Ole Miss during the month of April for a class already ranked within the top 25 nationally.