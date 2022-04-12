Pegues relishing second chance to play at Ole Miss

OXFORD -- When Lane Kiffin first arrived at Ole Miss in December 2019, he had just a few days to salvage what he could of the early signing period.

Kiffin tried to arrange a meeting with Oxford High School standout JJ Pegues, who had committed to Auburn earlier in the fall.

The meeting never came to fruition. Pegues told his high school coach, Oxford's Chris Cutcliffe, he just wanted to get on the road and start preparing for that weekend's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

On Tuesday, Pegues, now a first-semester defensive lineman at Ole Miss after transferring from Auburn in January, admitted he sometimes regrets not taking that meeting with Kiffin.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Pegues said. "...I feel like that's a big regret in the past. All of it worked out. I'm back."

Pegues, who played a variety of offensive positions, including quarterback, at Oxford, played tight end as a freshman at Auburn and touched the ball 13 times -- seven catches, five rushes and one pass completion. In 2021 he moved to defensive tackle and played in all 13 games for the Tigers, recording 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

However, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Pegues lost that loving feeling for the Plains during the 2021 season, playing for Brian Harsin and his staff.

"I knew once the season was over at Auburn, I started having second thoughts about the place," Pegues said. "I always knew I wanted to come back but I didn't know when. Once (former Auburn coach Gus) Malzahn left, I tried the other staff and I really just didn't like the environment and just some of the coaches there, so I just decided to get in the transfer portal and come back. Ever since then, it's been great. ...I just never felt like I had the love for Auburn again."

Pegues is being asked to provide athleticism, depth and energy on Ole Miss' defensive line. He praised veteran Rebel defensive tackle KD Hill on multiple occasions Tuesday, saying Hill took Pegues under his wing upon his arrival in Oxford and helping him learn the Ole Miss defensive scheme.

"Ever since then, I've just tried to bring the juice and bring the energy for the D-line and the team," Pegues said, adding he's seen his pass rush skills improve since working under Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner. "I think that's a big part of my game that has elevated a lot I know Coach Joyner really emphasizes pass rush a lot and I feel like I'm learning a lot from him."

Pegues is one of two former Auburn Tigers on the roster. He's joined by safety Ladarius Tennison, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Ole Miss before Pegues did. He's part of a huge transfer portal class that is helping the Rebels reload rather than rebuild.

It's something Pegue, due to his Oxford roots, is more aware of than most of his fellow transfers.

"This program, they built it up from the ground," Pegues said. "I feel like Coach Kiffin did a really good job with that. Coming in and seeing all the guys buying in, I feel like I walked straight in to something that's good and not bad. I know they're trying to rebuild but they keep trying to get to the SEC championship and the national championship. I feel like Kiffin and Coach CP (defensive coordinator Chris Partridge) are doing a real good job keeping us on level ground, no big heads and do one goal at a time."