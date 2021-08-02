Perkins names Ole Miss his leader, but will remain patient
2023 Raleigh (Miss.) athlete Suntarine Perkins was back in Oxford last weekend to meet with the staff. This time, he made quite the declaration upon his arrival."Ole Miss is my leader now," Perkins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news