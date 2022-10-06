Pete's Pigskin Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
No. 9 Ole Miss hits the road Saturday for its Southeastern Conference road opener. The Rebels (5-0 overall, 1-0 in the SEC) heads to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
MPW Digital's Pete DeWeese gets you ready with a look back at the Rebels' 22-19 win over Kentucky and a film study of Clark Lea's Commodores.
