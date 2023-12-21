Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by RiverLand Roofing: Ole Miss vs. Penn State
Would you like some peace of mind, knowing that your roof is taken care of?
Whether you need an inspection, a new roof, or a maintenance program, RiverLand Roofing has you covered, home or business!
As a GAF Master Elite contractor, they can offer warranties that last a lifetime.
Licensed, and insured, RiverLand services Mississippi and its surrounding states.
Text or Call RiverLand today at (662) 644-4297.
Advertisement
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese gets you ready for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl match-up between Ole Miss and Penn State.
The Rebels and Nittany Lions square off at 11 a.m. CST in Atlanta on Dec. 30. Before you turn-in on ESPN or make the trip to the ATL, let Pete show you what to watch for.