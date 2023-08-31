Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Riverland Roofing: Mercer at Ole Miss
Would you like some peace of mind, knowing that your roof is taken care of?
Whether you need an inspection, a new roof, or a maintenance program, Riverland Roofing has you covered, home or business!
As a GAF Master Elite contractor, they can offer warranties that last a lifetime.
Licensed, and insured, Riverland services Mississippi and its surrounding states.
Text or Call RiverLand today at (662) 644-4297
No. 22 Ole Miss opens the 2023 season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Mercer.
The Bears are 1-0 after defeating North Alabama, 17-7, this past Saturday in Montgomery, Ala.
MPW Digital's resident football expert, Pete DeWeese, is back for another season of Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Riverland Roofing. This week, DeWeese looks at what to expect from Ole Miss' defense as well as a quick primer on Mercer.