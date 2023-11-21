Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese gets you set for Thursday night’s showdown in Starkville between No. 12 Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

