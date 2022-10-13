Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
No. 9 Ole Miss returns home this week to start the second half of the 2022 season.
The Rebels (6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference) entertains Auburn (3-3, 1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Tigers and the Rebels via a film breakdown of both Ole Miss and Auburn.
