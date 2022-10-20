No. 7 Ole Miss is back on the road this week, starting a critical two-game trip against two division rivals.

The Rebels (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference) head to Baton Rouge, La., Saturday to face LSU (5-2, 3-1). The game will be televised nationally by CBS.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Tigers and the Rebels via a film breakdown of both Ole Miss and LSU.



