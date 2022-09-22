Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss
Neal McCready
•
RebelGrove
Publisher
Ole Miss whipped Georgia Tech, 42-0, this past Saturday in Atlanta.
The Rebels (3-0) wrap up their non-conference slate this Saturday versus Tulsa (2-1) in a 3 p.m. game televised by the SEC Network.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese takes a look back at the win over the Yellow Jackets and previews the matchup with the Golden Hurricanes in this edition of Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.
