No. 21 Ole Miss opens its regular season Saturday afternoon in Oxford against Jon Sumrall and the Troy Trojans.

The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour on the call.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season in 2021, one that included a 6-2 mark against Southeastern Conference opponents. Saturday will mark the first game as Troy's head coach for Sumrall, a former Ole Miss and Kentucky assistant.

MPW Digital's resident football expert, Pete DeWeese, took an in-depth look at the Trojans and Saturday's matchup.

Pete's Pigskin Preview is presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. If you're in Oxford for the weekend, make Walk-On's a part of your trip.