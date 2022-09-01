News More News
Pete's Pigskin Preview: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

Caroline McCready
No. 21 Ole Miss opens its regular season Saturday afternoon in Oxford against Jon Sumrall and the Troy Trojans.

The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour on the call.

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 season in 2021, one that included a 6-2 mark against Southeastern Conference opponents. Saturday will mark the first game as Troy's head coach for Sumrall, a former Ole Miss and Kentucky assistant.

MPW Digital's resident football expert, Pete DeWeese, took an in-depth look at the Trojans and Saturday's matchup.

Pete's Pigskin Preview is presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. If you're in Oxford for the weekend, make Walk-On's a part of your trip.

