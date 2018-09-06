Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-06 10:26:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Picking a Top 10 from 2020 5-Star RB Zach Evans' Top 25

Kv7qrxhncidjg9jpend1
2020 five-star running back ruffled some feathers with the announcement of a Top 25 last Friday
NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com
Nick Krueger
Rivals.com

Last Friday, when 2020 five-star running back Zachary Evans released a Top 25, the general public reaction was less than congratulatory.Replies to his tweet joked about the teams he chose as a ‘sol...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}