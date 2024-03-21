OXFORD — In the summer of 2020, when there were no sports being played due to the government reaction to the COViD-19 outbreak, many were captivated by a 10-episode documentary on Netflix.

Director Jason Hehir took viewers behind the scenes as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and the Chicago Bulls went for one final NBA title. The Bulls wrapped up that 1997-98 season with a win in the NBA Finals over the Utah Jazz.

As the season wound down, it became obvious ownership was going to break up the Bulls, and players and coaches began to refer to that season as the “last dance.”

That documentary, entitled “The Last Dance,” certainly resonated with some members of the Ole Miss football team. So last December, as Ole Miss was preparing for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl versus Penn State, many of the Rebels became recruiters, trying to lure high profile talent out of the transfer portal.

That Ole Miss team went 11-2. Months later, as the Rebels prepare for 2024, some on the veteran-laden squad are referring to this upcoming fall as “the last dance.”

“This is the Michael Jordan year, the last dance,” defensive lineman JJ Pegues said. “We’ve got a lot of vets on this team, a lot of people who are hungry, who want to win.”

Pegues, an Oxford native, began his career at Auburn before transferring to Ole Miss. This will be his third and final season with the hometown Rebels.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins began his career at Louisville before transferring to Ole Miss.

Like Pegues, 2024 will be Watkins’ third and final season with the Rebels. Watkins said his recruiting pitch this past winter was the Rebels were “trying to build something special here.”

“It’s fun to be able to see all of that come together,” Watkins said Thursday following Ole Miss’ fourth practice of the spring.

Of course, that Bulls season was championship or bust. It was pass-fail. There was no middle ground.

Is that the case for Ole Miss? On Thursday, players were asked.

“I think we set our expectations really, really high,” Watkins said. “We looked at it and one of our mental health guys said something that stuck with me. He said, ‘We’re not a team yet. We’re just a roster. We’re just a group of names all on a list that play football at Ole Miss, but we’re not a team yet.’ What that means to us is that until we’re a team, we won’t meet our expectations. If we all just come together as one team instead of a roster, the sky’s the limit, national championship, College Football Playoff. That’s our expectation but we have to become a team first.”

Watkins said he expected that would happen during preseason camp in August. Of course, by then, the Rebels will be widely predicted by virtually everyone to be a major contender in the Southeastern Conference and all but a lock for a spot in the expanded, 12-team playoffs, which begin with four on-campus games in December.

“That’s every team, but we have the team,” Pegues said a few minutes later. “Like Jordan Watkins said, right now, we’re just a roster of names and the roster of names has great players from different schools.”

Pressed if the season would be considered a disappointment or a failure if it didn’t end playing for a title, Pegues wouldn’t quite go that far.

“I wouldn’t call it disappointment or failure, but that’s what we’re shooting for — playoffs, championship,” Pegues said. “That’s what every team plays for.”

His defensive teammate, safety Trey Washington, wouldn’t even go that far.

“I approach it the same way every year,” Washington said. “You go into every game hoping to win and if you lose, you’re going to be disappointed.”

Ole Miss wraps up spring drills on April 13. The Rebels begin the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in Oxford versus Furman.