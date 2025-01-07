Advertisement
Published Jan 7, 2025
Podcast: Braden Thornberry on his path to the PGA Tour
Brian Rippee  •  RebelGrove
Staff Writer
Ole Miss alum and 2017 national champion Braden Thornberry joins the show to discuss his winding path to the PGA Tour, the adversity he's overcome, life as a professional golfer and more.

