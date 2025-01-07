Podcast: Braden Thornberry on his path to the PGA Tour

Ole Miss alum and 2017 national champion Braden Thornberry joins the show to discuss his winding path to the PGA Tour, the adversity he's overcome, life as a professional golfer and more.
Ole Miss alum and 2017 national champion Braden Thornberry joins the show to discuss his winding path to the PGA Tour, the adversity he's overcome, life as a professional golfer and more.
Notes: Dart has record-breaking night, wrapping up his assault on SEC, school record book in Gator Bowl win
Ole Miss showed up Thursday, and on a night when the Rebels probably wished they were somewhere else, that spoke volumes
Thursday Set-Up, presented by Comer/Southern: Everything you need to know for Thursday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Lane Kiffin and Manny Diaz will square off on Thursday in the Gator Bowl. A day earlier, they were thinking big picture
It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 303.
Notes: Dart has record-breaking night, wrapping up his assault on SEC, school record book in Gator Bowl win
Ole Miss showed up Thursday, and on a night when the Rebels probably wished they were somewhere else, that spoke volumes
Thursday Set-Up, presented by Comer/Southern: Everything you need to know for Thursday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl