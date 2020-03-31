Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss the NCAA decision to give a blanket waiver to all spring sports athletes for the 2020 season. Then they have a lengthy conversation with comedian and Ole Miss alum Heather McMahan (25:23) about her background, her daily process, how she sees the world during the pandemic, what she's doing during quarantine and much more. Then they speak with Majure Markow of Cathead Distillery about Cathead's conversion to hand sanitizer production.