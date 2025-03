Bracken Ray joins Brian Rippee for a rapid reaction on Ole Miss throttling Iowa State, 91-78, to earn a berth in the Sweet 16. The Rebels face No. 2 seed Michigan State on Friday at 6:09 p.m. in Atlanta. No. 1 seed Auburn.

The Rebels scored the most points in a win by a six seed against a higher-seeded opponent since UCLA beat Maryland, 105-70, in 2000.