Walker Jones, executive director of The Grove Collective, joins the show to discuss the new partnership with Wheels Up, in connection with Delta Airlines. The first of its kind, Ole Miss players across multiple sports will have access to travel credit and charitable opportunities.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Brandr Group, The Grove Collective and Wheels Up (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced a group Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) program that will allow Ole Miss student-athletes to give back to their local community.

The Student Athletes will help support Meals Up, a program supporting Feeding America that was created in 2020 to help support the growing level of food insecurity during the pandemic. In addition to the charitable impact of this announcement, Ole Miss Student Athletes will have access to commercial travel opportunities to allow their loved ones to attend Ole Miss games and athletic events through the commercial airline partner of Wheels Up.

Additionally, Ole Miss Student Athletes Myah Taylor (Women’s Basketball), Sasha Ratlif (Women’s Volleyball), Jaxson Dart (Football), Hunter Elliot (Baseball), Quinshon Judkins (Football), TJ McCants (Baseball) and Matthew Murrell (Men’s Basketball) have been designated to work on behalf of Meals Up. The effort has raised and inspired the equivalent of over 90 million meals for Feeding America to date.

In total, there will be up to 15 Ole Miss student-athletes named to work with and promote the Meals Up charity platform that benefits Feeding America in North Mississippi. The student athletes will be compensated through this NIL opportunity while giving back to the local community.

“As part of our ongoing Meals Up charity initiative, we’re thrilled to partner with The Brandr Group and The Grove Collective to usher in the next generation of philanthropists to help support Feeding America and continue to fight food insecurity in the United States,” said Wheels Up Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter.

“This is an industry-leading partnership and unique way to engage with college athletes while providing them with an outlet to give back to the local community, along with providing memories for the student families attending various games through the program.”

“This is an exciting and transformative partnership that will create opportunities for athletes’ parents and family members to attend games and see their loved ones in person through Wheels Up’s commercial airline partner. More so, we’re honored to be the first Collective to partner with Wheels Up in this historic deal.” said Walker Jones, Executive Director of The Grove Collective.

“With the charitable impact and awareness these athletes can bring to food insecurity through Feeding America, the compensation the athletes receive, and providing Ole Miss student athletes with the benefit of commercial air travel for their loved ones, this is NIL at its best.”