Chase Parham and Neal McCready return from a short hiatus to usher in football fall camp. They open the show with several questions marks the Rebels need to answer this season and go over some of the storylines for camp.

Then, Chase, in an interviewed recorded in the West Wing of the White House, visits with Ole Miss alumnus and White House deputy press secretary/special assistant to the president Hogan Gidley. They discuss Gidley's road to the West Wing, his time at Ole Miss, what campaigns are like on a day-to-day basis and much more.

The final portion of the show looks at the news from the weekend and what's ahead for Ole Miss sports.