Two years ago, life was so much different for Pontotoc K Taylor Hughes.

The head coach of the football team, Jeff Carter had a son, Jacob, who was wrapping up his final year of high school eligibility. There was a decent sized hole left at both quarterback and kicker following his departure.

"They knew I played soccer, and could kick a soccer ball pretty far, so they invited me to practice one day. I kicked a few, and didn’t miss any," Hughes said about how all of this came about, in an interview with RebelGrove.com on Saturday.

"After that, I was the kicker. I never thought about playing quarterback," she said with a grin on her face.

At Pontotoc, the adjustment was rather quick, and there wasn't much public backlash from having her on the team. She was re-introduced to that "elephant in the room" scenario on Saturday at the Manning Center.

"It was okay for the most part. Everyone knows who I am, and knows what is going on," Hughes said about the town of Pontotoc's reaction to her addition to the team. "It was no secret that after I practiced with them, that I was going to be the kicker going forward. "

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon. Dozens of specialists from all over the country had traveled to compete for the chance to impress the Ole Miss coaches. The look on some of their faces when they saw Hughes with a jersey on said it all.

"There was definitely an adjustment period when we first got out there after the meeting and everything," Hughes said. "Nobody was talking to me. It was really awkward, to be honest. I had an Ole Miss soccer shirt on, so the rest of the kickers were probably thinking that I wasn't supposed to be there. Then, once they saw me kick the ball a couple of times, they came up to me, told me I was good, and it wasn't too bad after that."

Hughes had effectively kicked the elephant out, both of the ball, and the room.

"I thought after that, I did pretty well. I feel like I could have done better, though," she said about her performance in the specialist camp. Her performance caught the eye of Chris Rippon, an off-the-field member of the Ole Miss football staff.