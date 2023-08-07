OXFORD | Lane Kiffin wasn’t that subtle about where he sees his tight end room at the moment.

During Monday’s practice, Memphis transfer Caden Prieskorn remained with the first team, a spot he’s had throughout camp and seems to be solidifying each day. And then there’s Michael Trigg, who wasn’t just behind Prieskorn on the second team but with the third team or what will eventually be the scout team when the season arrives.

The coaching staff dismissed Trigg from practice early on Saturday, and while he was back as a full-practice participant two days later, sophomore Kyirin Heath was with the second team.

During a post-practice media availability, Kiffin responded about how Prieskorn work together and the expectations for Trigg this season.

“Prieskorn has fit in really well,” Kiffin said. “Players put him on a leadership committee already after not having been here very long. That says a lot. He’s extremely mature. We’re excited about him.

“Trigg has done some good things. We’re still pushing him forward. So, it’s still early in camp.”

While not direct criticism of Trigg, Kiffin drew a clear line between him and Prieskorn, who had 48 catches for 602 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers last season. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has two years of eligibility remaining.

Trigg had 17 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns last year with the Rebels. All three touchdowns came in week two against Central Arkansas. He had one target and no catches after week six. He missed several weeks with an injury and then didn’t see the field until the bowl game.

Trigg has been consistently praised for his potential ceiling and ability since transferring from USC prior to last season.

Heath played 36 snaps last season for the Rebels as a freshman. He didn’t have a target. The other scholarship tight ends are true freshman Jahvontay Conner and sophomore Hudson Wolfe.

Wolfe was the No. 52 overall player in the country and top player in Tennessee in the 2021 class, per rivals.com. Wolfe appeared in four games that season and missed 2022 with a back injury. Wolfe wasn’t in a non-contact jersey on Monday, and there has been some optimism about his eventual prognosis.