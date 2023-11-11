Ole Miss got its free shot on Saturday at Georgia, and the Bulldogs more than stood up to its top on-paper challenge to date.

The SEC East winners and back-to-back national champions dropped the No. 9 Rebels to 8-2 on the season with a 52-17 blowout win in Athens. Ole Miss has a home date with ULM and a road trip to Mississippi State remaining in the regular season.

Here are a few immediate thoughts on the game.

Georgia has made a habit in recent years of elevating its play against would-be legitimate contenders. That happened Saturday, with the Rebels getting a diet of Georgia’s best effort as it fell behind and couldn’t match the sheer talent on the other side. There are times UGA has been sleepy this season, but Saturday was the opposite of that, with Kirby Smart still imploring the crowd to be louder in the second half.

The Rebels saw where they hope to get in this continued build, as Ole Miss had two scoring drives early and didn’t show up tight or scared; it just got beat. The size-speed advantage was too much, causing the Rebels to need to be nearly perfect to stay in the game.

Ole Miss won’t face an opponent like this the rest of the way, and the Rebels are still in contention for an access bowl, which would give the Rebels two of those in three seasons. Ole Miss is also two wins from the second 10-win regular season in program history. The other was in 2021.

The Rebels join Georgia, Alabama and Mizzou as SEC teams in that New Year’s Six race.The Tigers are a legitimate threat to be the league's third team placed in a bowl.

Jaxson Dart left the game late in the third quarter after getting sandwiched by two Georgia defenders on a scramble.

Dart seemed to be dazed right after the hit and then potentially showed some signs of favoring his shoulder or collarbone when he left the field for the locker room. He later returned to the sideline without a sling but obviously didn't return to the game.

Lane Kiffin said following the game Dart could have returned from a medical standpoint.

Spencer Sanders played the remainder of the contest. The Oklahoma State transfer has played sparingly this season but had more than 40 starts for the Cowboys.

Ole Miss scored on its opening possession and tied the game at 14 with another successful early drive, but once Georgia broke serve, the floodgates opened.



Jayden Williams went out on the opening series, and the line shuffling and need to score on every possession bogged things down. Ole Miss didn't cross midfield for six consecutive possessions at one point.

Quinshon Judkins had 22 carries for 74 yards, and Quinshon Bentley had six yards on six carries. Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins had four combined catches on eight targets.

Ole Miss couldn’t stand up to the talented and very efficient Georgia offense. The Bulldogs scored on four of its five first-half possessions and only had one through down through the four scoring drives. The Rebels picked off a pass to close the first half.

Dating back to last week, the Rebels allowed eight touchdowns in 10 drives by the time Georgia moved ahead by two scores in the second quarter. The other two possessions were against Texas A&M — an interception in the end zone and the missed field goal on the final play of the game.

The Rebels couldn’t stand up physically, missing tackles and failing to generate pressure — even against blitzes — against the best pass-protecting offensive front in the SEC. Carson Beck was 13-for-15 for 214 in the first half, as Georgia averaged 10.1 per play and crossed the 300-yard mark in building the multiple-score advantage in the first half.

Georgia went over 600 yards for the game. Beck finished with 306 yards, and the Bulldogs ran for 292 yards.