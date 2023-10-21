Ole Miss escaped Auburn with a 28-21 win on Saturday night.

The Rebels survived a raucous environment, a desperate Tigers team, and above all else, Ole Miss survived its own mistakes. It’s the first time the Rebels won at Auburn since 2015 and netted the program’s third win inside Jordan-Hare stadium in the 21st century.

1. Dart didn’t dwell on a poor first half.

Jackson Dart didn’t play very well for the first 35 minutes of this game. A handful of missed throws cost Ole Miss points. A poorly-located deep ball behind Zakhari Franklin early in the second quarter resulted in an interception – a play that flipped the field and changed the momentum of the game. Early in the third quarter, he sailed another deep ball out of bounds and away from an open Ulysses Bentley down the sideline that would’ve had the Rebels deep into Auburn territory.

After that second mistake, one that ultimately stalled the drive in a 14-14 game, Dart did what he’s done so many times in his Ole Miss career: he responded by playing his best football. Dart was 5-8 in the second half for 106 yards. He completed four of his last six passes, including three in a row (for 29, 24 and 36 yard respectively) to Tre Harris on a pivotal drive to give the Rebels a lead, a march that allowed them to seize control of the football game. He also ran for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Dart is far from a perfect quarterback, but one thing he’s been throughout his time in Oxford is resilient, particularly this season. He hasn’t allowed his mistakes to compound into disastrous performances, and when it has mattered most, he’s made plays to help the Rebels win games. It’s not a coincidence this team has collectively mirrored the resiliency shown by its signal caller.

2. The defense did its job.

The Ole Miss defense allowed just 275 total yards to an inept Auburn offense that struggles to throw the football. The defense held the Tigers to 39 rushing yards in the second half. After three quarters, before garbage time eventually set in, Auburn mustered just 154 yards of total offense to Ole Miss’ 358. The stability the defense provided allowed Rebels to overcome some early deficiencies on offense.

In its last two games, albeit against bottom tier SEC offenses, Ole Miss has held both opponents under 350 yards of total offense. A unit with a slew of newcomers playing a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding has formulated depth amongst its front seven and revamped what was thought to be a thin secondary into a versatile and athletic group.

A weak Ole Miss defense would’ve faltered in the middle quarters of this game and allowed Auburn to take a lead in a game that could’ve gotten very weird, very quickly.

Instead, after Auburn scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to tie the game at 14 apiece, the Rebels shut down the Tigers for the rest of the game. Auburn’s next eight offensive possessions featured six punts and two interceptions. Auburn’s next seven possessions after the second touchdown netted a total of 30 yards.

The Rebels’ defense bided the offense time to settle in and take control of the game. Entering the season, the prospect of Ole Miss winning an SEC West road game behind a strong, stabilizing defensive performance seemed far-fetched, but that is exactly what happened on Saturday. Golding and the Rebels defense have undoubtedly been an asset through seven games.

3. Once again, the Rebels displayed a collective resiliency.

This game was far from a masterpiece, but Ole Miss prevented it from becoming a disaster. The Rebels’ ability to win games in multiple ways is a sign of the maturity and resiliency this team possesses. Ole Miss won despite being penalized 10 times. It won a game in which its most experienced receiver was hobbled with a hand injury – and whose greatest value in the game came via fielding punts with his ailing hand. Ole Miss rebounded from an early turnover, multiple special teams gaffes and a costly blown run-fit assignment.

When adversity struck, the Rebels didn’t flinch, a development that’s becoming a trend. With the game tied at 14 late in the third quarter, and the offense yet to generate first down in the second half, Ole Miss pieced together an eight-play, 90-yard drive to take the lead entering the final 15 minutes. It followed that up with a nine-play, 68-yard drive on its next possession to put the proverbial nail in Auburn’s coffin. The defense allowed two early touchdowns and then went nearly two quarters without allowing a first down.

The Rebels’ ability to win games in a variety of ways is why they are now a win over Vanderbilt away from entering the month of November as a one-loss team, firmly in the mix for a playoff berth and still relevant in their quest for an SEC West divisional title.

Coming off a bye week, this game always felt like a survival effort. The Rebels passed a road test in a stadium that they have not had a ton of success in historically. While it wasn’t always pretty, Ole Miss survived, with all its preseason goals and aspirations still intact.