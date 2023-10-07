Ole Miss had everything in front of it. Coming off the biggest win of the Lane Kiffin era — a thriller over LSU — the Rebels were a win over a three-loss Arkansas from a bye week and a one-loss record at the halfway point.

The season goals were mostly intact. Then, the third quarter happened.

Arkansas turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a three-point advantage in its first three possessions of the second half, aided by a 56-yard field goal, a poor fourth-down decision from Kiffin on his own 49-yard line, and a defense that was gassed from lopsided time of possession.

Things were unraveling when both sides stepped up and finished the job, knocking off the Razorbacks, 27-20, to move to 5-1 at the bye-week halfway point.

Ole Miss went 12 plays and 75 yards on its first drive of the fourth quarter to take the lead back, culminating in Ulysses Bentley’s touchdown run after Ole Miss’ first third-down conversion of the night.

The Ole Miss defense followed it with a sack of KJ Jefferson on third down to force a three-and-out. The Rebels, who failed on their first nine third-down attempts, converted a third and 10 on a Jaxson Dart toss to Jordan Watkins.

Bentley then popped a long run inside the Arkansas 5-yard line, but Ole Miss had to settle for a 22-yard line to go up seven points.

John Saunders picked off Jefferson with fewer than two minutes remaining to thwart Arkansas’ final effort to tie or win the game. Ole Miss picked Jefferson off twice and sacked him five times.

Dart, battered and banged up, was 16-for-25 for 153 yards with one touchdown. Bentley had 13 carries for 94 yards including that late 32-yard scamper and a late run to let the Rebels run out the clock. Quinshon Judkins had 18 carries for 65 yards.

Watkins was targeted eight times, catching even passes for 86 yards, none bigger than the third down conversion on Ole Miss’ last scoring drive.

There was nothing pretty about Saturday, but college football has never been more week-to-week, and Ole Miss survived against a reeling rival a week after the LSU pandemonium.

The Rebels’ problems aren’t going away, but they are in position to chase double-digit wins this season. It’s possible Ole Miss is only an underdog once the rest of the way — a road trip to Georgia.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is 2-4 and heads to Tuscaloosa next week. The Rebels are a win at Auburn and a home win against Vanderbilt from a November 4 date in Oxford with Texas A&M.

Ole Miss wasn’t good on Saturday in a lot of ways. It got a bad whistle from the officials most of the night, missed a field goal, didn’t consistently move the football and kept giving up third-down conversions.

But, in what has been somewhat of a hallmark, the Rebels showed resilience and made a comeback and then put it away. It’s the second week in a row for that, and Ole Miss used a late surge to rout Tulane.

Halfway home, Ole Miss has proven Kiffin correct about his preseason prediction regarding the culture and chemistry being much improved. Above all else, it’s a tough team that doesn’t quit.