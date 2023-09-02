Ole Miss had a drama-free afternoon, opening the 2023 season with a 73-7 win over FCS Mercer on Saturday.

The Rebels scored 66 straight points and dominated the Bears in the tuneup for next week’s road trip to Tulane. Here are a few immediate thoughts from the Ole Miss win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Jaxson Dart looked the part of a starting quarterback on Saturday. The third-year quarterback hit his first 11 passes of the game and finished 18-of-24 for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Tre Harris, in his first game as a Rebel, caught three touchdowns in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds of game time to tie the school record for receiving touchdowns. He broke the record with a touchdown in the third quarter.

Dart left the game midway through the third quarter with Ole Miss up 52-7.

Harris had six catches for 133 yards to go with the four scores.

Spencer Sanders was 8-for-14 for 134 yards and two scores, and Walker Howard was 3-for-4 for 56 yards. That's, as a team, 29-for-41 for 524 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

With Caden Prieskorn out and and Michael Trigg limited to a half on Saturday, Kyirin Heath handled the majority of the tight end work. Heath started and caught three passes for 48 yards. He was routinely lined up in the slot and outside of the usual tight end location.

Prieskorn, per sources, had foot surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the first three games of the season, (Tulane and Georgia Tech) which would have him back for Alabama. Trigg wasn’t dressed on Saturday in the first half, and sources say he served a coach-issued suspension.

Hudson Wolfe also played tight end for Ole Miss on Saturday, his first action since four games in 2021. The former four-star recruit battled back issues for multiple years but has been full contact for several weeks.

Wolfe picked up his first career reception in the second quarter, an 18-yard grab from Dart. His career was in doubt at times during the back injury, making his participation a cool part of the day, however it was also a bad part of the day.

Following the catch, Wolfe left the game and holding his shoulder and didn’t return. Information on his status isn’t yet available, but the Ole Miss radio crew suggested the preliminary diagnosis isn't good. It's also not yet known if Trigg dressing for the second half was planned or because of Wolfe's injury.

Trigg had three catches for 44 yards.

Ole Miss used two placekickers on Saturday. Texas A&M transfer Caden Davis handled kickoffs and hit five extra points and a 31-yard field goal. Caden Costa, who was suspended by the NCAA last season for a banned substance, converted five extra points.Davis was exceptional with kickoff distance.

Mercer went 75 yards for a quarterback rushing touchdown on its first play but had minus-two yards rushing in the first half from that point. The Bears had some push at times up front and caught Ole Miss out of position. They also overthrew or dropped some good gainers in the passing game.

The Rebels held up well on the stat sheet and caused multiple turnovers. It was a great preseason-like game for Pete Golding and his defense. Ole Miss rotated a lot of players and held the busts to a minimum following that first play.

From an eye-test standpoint, Ole Miss was slow to the point some, but overall there were a lot of good and it's an unknown for a week because of the opponent.