RebelGrove - RB Kenji Christian's closing in on a decision

PINSON, Ala. — The end looks to be in sight for Pinson Valley running back Kenji Christian. No spring practice, no summer visits, but a lot of virtual tours, many phone calls each week, and a decision looks to be nearing.

It is the ACC vs. SEC for the three-star.

"It is coming down to two schools, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech," said Christian. "A decision will likely come towards the end of this month, but I do not have anything set yet. I know I am getting close, I am talking things over with my mom, I am talking a lot with the coaches and I think I will be ready soon."

Christian has been talking with Rebel and Hokie coaches "on a daily basis" the last few months. He visited Oxford right before recruiting visits were banned in March, but he has yet to visit Blacksburg.

"I like both schools a lot. With Ole Miss, I like the overall school, coach Lane Kiffin and how the team looks.

"I haven't visited Virginia Tech, but I have done virtual tours with them and talked to coach Lechtenberg and coach Fuente a lot. I like the coaches, I like what I have seen around the college town and and I like the school."

A decision is nearing and Christian is not alone.

"My mom is a big part of this with me, so she is talking to the coaches too, and she is talking to me about all of this," said Christian. "It is going to come down to where I feel most wanted.

"I am getting very close. The process slowed down some with the coronavirus, so I have had more time to talk to coaches, think about this decision and talk with my mother about it, so I know I will be ready soon.

"I am breaking things down now, talking a little more about it, then I think I will be ready."

Note: Since this interview, Christian has decided to commit on his birthday, August 24.