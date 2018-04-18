Head coach M.C. Miller will coach this season with the Wildcats, and following the conclusion of the season, will retire after what he hopes is a successful finale.

Coming off a state playoffs defeat to eventual state champion Noxubee County, Louisville's got a different mindset going into this season.

As spring football began all over the state of Mississippi on Monday, there was a different mood around the city of Louisville.

On Monday afternoon though, retirement was the last thing on his mind. He was fired up when talking about what he feels Cistrunk brings defensively as a future member of the Ole Miss defense.

"He's got everything going for him that's going to make him a good player at the next level," Miller said about Cistrunk's upside at the next level. "He can play, he's got the size, the speed, the height, and athletically, what more could you want? Sure, he's got to get a little more weight on him, and get a little bit stronger, but he'll be good to go."

Last season, once Charles Moore went down for the season with a knee injury, the Louisville defense was desperate for a leader. While Moore is more of an outspoken leader, Cistrunk had a different way of leading the team.

"He (Cistrunk) stepped up and did everything we asked of him last season," Miller said about the Ole Miss LB commit. "He's a quiet leader, but we expect him to be more vocal of a leader this coming year, especially with Charles being back.

Cistrunk committed to Ole Miss as a linebacker, but as you typically see in high school football in Mississippi, the best athletes play wherever they are needed. Louisville High School is no different in that regard.

"We had no problem playing (Cistrunk) all over the field defensively last season," Miller said about the trust he has in Ashanti. "He played corner some, and every time someone had a good receiver we put him on them and he would shut them down."

"He'd play outside linebacker too, and if he has to, he can play middle too, and if we need him, he will play defensive end too. He plays a lot of different positions for us, and we know he's capable of it.

While he sees that Cistrunk is fully committed to Ole Miss, he doesn't think that's going to stop other schools from seeing him this spring.

"Other schools will still be on him. It's no secret the kid can play."