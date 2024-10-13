Rebel Notebook: Bentley a bright spot in disappointing night

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Ulysses Bentley IV has played sparingly this season, essentially falling to third team behind Henry Parrish Jr. and Matt Jones.

With Jones out after suffering an injury late in last week’s win at South Carolina, Bentley saw his role increase Saturday at LSU.

He made the most of it.

Bentley rushed 11 times for 107 yards and a touchdown — a 50-yard fourth-down scamper that gave Ole Miss a 10-0 lead — in the Rebels’ 29-26 overtime loss at Tiger Stadium.

“It was a great job of Bentley stepping up,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “He had a really good game, played really well.”

Bentley added one catch for five yards.