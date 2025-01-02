Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart completes record book assault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaxson Dart’s assault on the Ole Miss record book is complete.

The Rebels’ star quarterback, making his final start in an Ole Miss uniform in Thursday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, broke the single-season passing and total offense records on a drive in the second quarter. Both records were set by Chad Kelly in 2015.

That was just the beginning of a record-breaking night for Dart in the 16th-ranked Rebels' 52-20 win over Duke at EverBank Stadium.

Dart completed 27 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns, adding 43 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Late in the second quarter, Dart passed former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott for fifth in SEC history in total offense. Earlier in the game, he passed former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen for ninth in SEC history in passing yards.

Late in the third quarter, Dart connected with Jordan Watkins on a gorgeous 51-yard throw to set up another touchdown. With that throw, Dart passed 12,000 yards of total offense for his Ole Miss career. He jumped past former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (11,999) for fourth in SEC history and become one of just four in SEC history with more than 12,000 total yards, joining Aaron Murray (Georgia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Tim Tebow (Florida).

Dart also broke his own Ole Miss bowl records in passing yards and total offense. The previous passing mark was 379 in the Peach Bowl last year, and his prior total offense record was 427 in the 2022 Texas Bowl.