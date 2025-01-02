Rebel Notebook, presented by DeadSoxy: Dart completes record book assault

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaxson Dart’s assault on the Ole Miss record book is complete.
The Rebels’ star quarterback, making his final start in an Ole Miss uniform in Thursday’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, broke the single-season passing and total offense records on a drive in the second quarter. Both records were set by Chad Kelly in 2015.
That was just the beginning of a record-breaking night for Dart in the 16th-ranked Rebels' 52-20 win over Duke at EverBank Stadium.
Dart completed 27 of 34 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns, adding 43 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Late in the second quarter, Dart passed former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott for fifth in SEC history in total offense. Earlier in the game, he passed former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen for ninth in SEC history in passing yards.
Late in the third quarter, Dart connected with Jordan Watkins on a gorgeous 51-yard throw to set up another touchdown. With that throw, Dart passed 12,000 yards of total offense for his Ole Miss career. He jumped past former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (11,999) for fourth in SEC history and become one of just four in SEC history with more than 12,000 total yards, joining Aaron Murray (Georgia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Tim Tebow (Florida).
Dart also broke his own Ole Miss bowl records in passing yards and total offense. The previous passing mark was 379 in the Peach Bowl last year, and his prior total offense record was 427 in the 2022 Texas Bowl.
Diggs makes Ole Miss debut: Former LSU running back Logan Diggs, who tore his ACL in his final game in a Tigers uniform before transferring to Ole Miss, made his Rebel debut Thursday. Diggs finished with one reception for six yards.
Early fake fails: Ole Miss tried a fake field goal on its opening possession, but Duke’s Terry Moore intercepted Caden Davis’ pass and returned it 59 yards to the Ole Miss 41-yard-line.
Davis breaks record: Davis’ 28-yard field goal midway through the second quarter Thursday broke the single-season Ole Miss scoring record. The previous record, 124 points, was set by former Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Nichols in 2003.
Buelow starts for Pettus: Julius Buelow made the start at right tackle Thursday, replacing Micah Pettus, who has already announced his transfer to Florida State. The rest of Ole Miss’ offensive line consisted of Diego Pounds, Nate Kalepo, Reese McIntyre and Jeremy James.
Captains: Ole Miss’ captains Thursday were JJ Pegues, Caden Prieskorn, Ulysses Bentley IV and Trey Washington.
Rebel Rumblings: Former Ole Miss standout Evan Engram, now a member of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, was in attendance and on the Ole Miss sidelines Thursday. …Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells switched to jersey No. 7 for Thursday’s game. Wells had worn No. 3 during the regular season. …Ole Miss won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game. …Louis Moore, who has announced his intention to transfer out of the program, started at safety for the Rebels Thursday. …Linebacker Khari Coleman started Thursday in place of Pooh Paul, who declared for the NFL Draft last month. ...Ole Miss' 52 points Thursday was the most points the Rebels have ever scored in a bowl game. The previous record was 48 in the 2016 Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State.