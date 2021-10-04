Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- Tavius Robinson missed all of preseason camp, nursing what he will only describe as a "lower body injury."

Since returning to the Rebels' lineup against Tulane a little more than two weeks ago, Robinson has made his presence felt.

In two games against Tulane and Alabama, Ole Miss' Canadian-bred defensive end has recorded seven tackles and begun to work his way into the playing rotation.

"It was just a minor setback but I'm working through it and I'm pretty much 100 percent right now," Robinson said Monday as No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1 overall, 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference) began preparation for Saturday's game (11 a.m., ESPN) against No. 13 Arkansas (4-1, 1-1) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. "I'm getting back to normal now."

Robinson and the Rebels are going to encounter an Arkansas team that loves to run the football. Through Saturday's games, the Razorbacks are fourth in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging 223.8 yards per game. The Hogs are last in the SEC in passing offense, throwing for just 192.6 yards per game.

So, Ole Miss knows what's coming Saturday morning.

"We know they're a really good team and we're focused on them now," Robinson said. "We're on from the Alabama game. We're going to fix all the problems there and just focus on Arkansas and prepare for them."

Running back Trelon Smith is ninth in the SEC in rushing. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson is 13th. Running back Raheim Sanders is 23rd. Again, the Razorbacks' attack isn't the stuff of mysteries, and Robinson said that's sometimes fun to prepare for.

"It means we put the emphasis on being physical all week," Robinson said. "It starts with Tuesday's practice. We have to be physical every day and prepare for that come Saturday.

"Arkansas is going to come in and be ready to play hard and so are we. It's going to be a battle, for sure."



