Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Conner ready for more work

OXFORD -- Snoop Conner has emerged as a fan favorite over the past couple of seasons at Ole Miss.

When he carries the football, those aren't boos at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Instead, those are fans cascading the Ole Miss running back with his first name.

"When they scream, it gives me energy," Conner said. "I know the fans are showing me love. That's a big thing to me. I love it."

The junior from Hattiesburg, Miss., has rushed 67 times for 388 yards and nine touchdowns this season, including a 117-yard, 14-carry performance in Ole Miss' 31-17 win over LSU this past Saturday in Oxford. Conner figures to be a big part of the attack when the 10th-ranked Rebels (6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference) travel to No. 18 Auburn Saturday (5-2, 2-1). The game can be seen on ESPN at 6 p.m.

Conner is part of three-headed monster of sorts at running back. Henry Parrish has 407 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries while Jerrion Ealy has 472 yards and two scores on 73 carries.

"Honestly, we haven't yet played our best game with the whole group," Conner said. "We're still working on that right now, but when we do, when all three of us have a good game, it's going to be hard to stop us. We're still working."

Conner said he's good for 15-20 carries a game, though he admitted he was getting tired after his 14 rushes against LSU. The truth is, however, Conner, Ealy and Parrish might all have to carry huge loads moving forward.

Jonathan Mingo is out for several weeks, and possibly the season, due to a foot injury. Braylon Sanders played sparingly against Tennessee and not at all against LSU. His status, per a source, is week to week. Quarterback Matt Corral played but has an ankle injury that figures to limit the amount of running he'll do, at least in the short term.

"It's more opportunity for the running backs," Conner said. "We stay prepared through the week. We know what type of game plan we'll have. We just have to be ready.

"Actually, they said it was going to be a throwing game (against LSU). It changed during the game, so the running backs came out and we did our thing."