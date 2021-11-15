Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Williams playing for teammates
OXFORD -- Sam Williams didn't add to his school-record single-season sack totals Saturday night in Ole Miss' 29-19 win over Texas A&M.
He didn't care. His impact on the win over the Aggies went much deeper than four tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
"I stopped playing for the hate of the other team and I started playing for the brothers on my side," Williams said Monday. "My teammates across from me and behind me, when I look at those guys, I'm like, 'They deserve my all.' Even in practice, I tell them, 'We win Saturday today.' Every day, I do my job. That's all I can do. Sacks? Yeah, they're fun. Saturday, I didn't get a sack but if you watch the film, I did my job every rep. I played 65 plays, and for 65 plays, they got my all. Every rep. Because I love them boys. They're my brothers."
Williams has 48 tackles and 10.5 sacks for No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference), which faces Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It will mark Williams' final home game in an Ole Miss uniform
"It's going to get emotional because this is my last home game with them boys," Williams said. "Some, luckily, hopefully, I'll play with again on Sundays, but this is our last time playing with each other. We came a long way from our first year with our mindset. I stopped being greedy. I stopped trying to get mine and starting thinking about the team."
Ole Miss held the Aggies scoreless in the first half this past Saturday and then closed the door on a Texas A&M rally in the fourth quarter by forcing two turnovers.
"We were pumped up," Williams said. "We had a great team coming in. Why not upset them? It's been a crazy year. We have a chance to win out, 10-2, and it's just an opportunity. I feel like when you give the guys like we have this year an opportunity, we're going to take it every time."
The Rebels held Texas A&M to just 141 rushing yards and really frustrated arguably the league's best running back, Isaiah Spiller.
"It's a mindset, basically," Williams said. "We read the articles. We see it and everything. People say we can't stop the run and we take that personally," Williams said. "People complain about our defense. We have a really good defense. It's just are we willing to do it? Everybody made up their minds. We had a team meeting and made up our minds that we were going to do it. As you can see, we've done it."
Conner focused on now
Snoop Conner rushed for 55 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown Saturday in Ole Miss' win over Texas A&M. In all, Conner rushed 11 times, meaning he was still plenty fresh in the final minutes. That, of course, has been the plan all along as Ole Miss has used Conner, Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish Jr. in a running back rotation.
"It's getting more comfortable for us," Conner said. "It's making us fresher, so it's good for us. We're staying healthy with it, too, so that's a good thing."
Conner said he believes he could have done more damage against the Aggies had the Rebels been more efficient near the goal line. Ole Miss rolled up 504 yards on 93 plays Saturday but wasted some red-zone opportunities.
"That first one, when we were on the goal line, that was on me," Conner said. "I could've went straight and got it in there instead of cutting the ball back, but there are just some things I've got to clean up. I'll get it next time."
Conner undecided on future
Conner has rushed 95 times for 509 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, an impressive 5.4 yards per carry.
Conner is 24th in Ole Miss history with 24 rushing touchdowns. Might he add to that total next season or will he explore his professional options.
"I'm still deciding on it," Conner said. "I'm just trying to finish these two games and a bowl game. I'm going to let that come."
Warren, Costa earn SEC honors
Two Ole Miss players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after the Rebels' 29-19 victory over then-No. 11 Texas A&M, the league office announced Monday.
Offensive guard Caleb Warren was selected as the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week while kicker Caden Costa was tabbed as the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Warren anchored a Rebel offensive front that paved the way for 504 yards of total offense, including 257 on the ground. The sophomore out of Louisville, Mississippi, graded out at 89 percent with two knockdowns and no missed assignments while playing all 93 offensive snaps. Ole Miss' 257 rushing yards marked the most allowed by Texas A&M this season. The Aggies hadn't allowed more than 90 yards rushing in three consecutive games before coming to Oxford. It was also just the second time all season than an Aggie opponent surpassed 500 yards of total offense.
Costa continued his stellar freshman campaign, going 2-for-2 on field goal attempts with makes from 32 and 33 yards. The Mandeville, Louisiana, native was also a perfect 3-for-3 on PAT attempts and averaged 59 yards per kickoff. Costa is 13-for-16 on the year on field goal attempts, including a perfect 8-for-8 on kicks inside 40 yards. His 13 field goals are the most by a true freshman since 2006, when Joshua Shene connected on 14 successful attempts.