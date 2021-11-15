Rebel Notebook, presented by JFQ Lending: Williams playing for teammates

Hi Everyone, mortgage rates are still at record low figures so even if you’ve done something recently it still makes sense to reach out and just see if JFQ Lending can do better. If it doesn’t make sense, they’ll tell you! JFQ Lending has helped hundreds of other Rivals members with their mortgage needs ~ give them the opportunity to do the same for you!JFQ Lending can help with your refinance OR purchase so if you’re in the market, they’re here to do the work for you. Click this link to fill out a brief questionnaire .

OXFORD -- Sam Williams didn't add to his school-record single-season sack totals Saturday night in Ole Miss' 29-19 win over Texas A&M.

He didn't care. His impact on the win over the Aggies went much deeper than four tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

"I stopped playing for the hate of the other team and I started playing for the brothers on my side," Williams said Monday. "My teammates across from me and behind me, when I look at those guys, I'm like, 'They deserve my all.' Even in practice, I tell them, 'We win Saturday today.' Every day, I do my job. That's all I can do. Sacks? Yeah, they're fun. Saturday, I didn't get a sack but if you watch the film, I did my job every rep. I played 65 plays, and for 65 plays, they got my all. Every rep. Because I love them boys. They're my brothers."

Williams has 48 tackles and 10.5 sacks for No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference), which faces Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It will mark Williams' final home game in an Ole Miss uniform

"It's going to get emotional because this is my last home game with them boys," Williams said. "Some, luckily, hopefully, I'll play with again on Sundays, but this is our last time playing with each other. We came a long way from our first year with our mindset. I stopped being greedy. I stopped trying to get mine and starting thinking about the team."

Ole Miss held the Aggies scoreless in the first half this past Saturday and then closed the door on a Texas A&M rally in the fourth quarter by forcing two turnovers.

"We were pumped up," Williams said. "We had a great team coming in. Why not upset them? It's been a crazy year. We have a chance to win out, 10-2, and it's just an opportunity. I feel like when you give the guys like we have this year an opportunity, we're going to take it every time."

The Rebels held Texas A&M to just 141 rushing yards and really frustrated arguably the league's best running back, Isaiah Spiller.

"It's a mindset, basically," Williams said. "We read the articles. We see it and everything. People say we can't stop the run and we take that personally," Williams said. "People complain about our defense. We have a really good defense. It's just are we willing to do it? Everybody made up their minds. We had a team meeting and made up our minds that we were going to do it. As you can see, we've done it."