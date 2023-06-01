Ole Miss continued to flesh out Chris Beard’s first Rebels roster Wednesday night, landing a commitment from former St. Peter’s guard Jaylen Murray.

Murray, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Bronx, N.Y., averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season for St. Peter’s. He shot 37.4 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from behind the 3-point line.

A year earlier, Murray scored 5.8 points per game, adding 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks.

Murray joins a slew of transfers Beard has added since taking the Ole Miss job in March. Prior to landing Murray, Beard and the Rebels acquired the services of wing Allen Flanigan (Auburn), centers Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) and Jamarion Sharp (Western Kentucky) and guards Austin Nunez (Arizona State) and Brandon Murray (Georgetown).

Both Cisse and Brandon Murray are awaiting rulings regarding their immediate eligibility as both have transferred previously, with Cisse starting his career at Memphis and Brandon Murray starting his at LSU.