Rebels add transfer defensive back Isheem Young

Ole Miss was one of the most improved defenses in 2021, and a big part of that success came because of transfers who contributed in the back seven.

Linebackers Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson and safety Jake Springer were three of the best playmakers for the Rebels and all must be replaced for next season.

A step potentially toward that came Monday with the addition of Iowa State safety Isheem Young from the transfer portal. Young was the Big 12 Co-defensive freshman of the year and a freshman All-America selection in 2020.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder from Philadelphia was fourth on the Cylcones with 56 tackles this past season. He has, counting the COVID-19 ruling for the 2020 season, three years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted in 2019.

Young also had two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Randy Young of the Des Moines Register described Young as “a fierce tackler,” and he graded out well in all areas per PFF College.

Young’s 79.1 tackling grade is better than all Ole Miss defenders other than Deantre Prince with at least 50 snaps, and Young’s 84.1 rush defense grade is 14 points higher than any Ole Miss defender with at least 50 snaps.

Young has at least a 67 grade in all individual areas for the 2021, and AJ Finley is the only Ole Miss player with that level of grade across the board.

Young missed seven tackles in 12 games and in pass defense he allowed eight receptions out of 17 targets for 71 yards.

He played 580 snaps for the Cyclones this past season, lining up 319 plays at free safety, 133 against the slot and 125 in the box.

Young also had offers from USC and Texas A&M.