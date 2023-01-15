Quincy McGee was pushing 420 pounds at one point during his time at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Some four years and almost 130 pounds later, McGee is headed for Ole Miss, likely to be a big part of a Southeastern Conference offensive line.

McGee, who played the past two seasons at UAB, entered the transfer portal after starting all 13 games for the Blazers in 2022 and earning second-team All-Conference USA honors.

The transformation has been steady. In 2021, McGee played in five games in a reserve role. Then he took off in the spring, winning a starting job and taking a major step in his development.

“We really saw it in the spring,” then-interim head coach Bryant Vincent told 1819News.com last month. “When Sidney (Wells) got banged up in the spring, we moved guys around and we put Q at that right guard position. The next two weeks of spring practice, he really took steps. Every practice, you could see him take big steps and, really, that was where he kicked the door down and said I’m ready to play. He was proving it day in and day out.

"He developed a lot of confidence, we were developing confidence in him, because of his performance and his consistency,” Vincent said. “It just fed over to summer and fall camp and now you see what he's accomplished this season.”

McGee told 1819News.com he's grown as a player and as a person during his time at UAB.

"I learned if I do right outside of football, everything will be good inside the building," McGee told the publication.

Offensive tackle Sidney Wells, who lined up next to McGee, saw the growth.

“I’ve seen him fight through injury, I’ve seen him grow as a player from a schematic standpoint,” Wells told 1819News.com. “Quincy, his growth from when he first got here to where he is now is amazing. He’s definitely put in the work.”

McGee, a Hattiesburg, Miss., native, said the first major challenge he had to overcome to become a productive player was getting his weight under control. After one season at Southwest, McGree transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was part of a national championship team. When he arrived in Birmingham, he was down to 335 pounds. Through hard work and eating right, McGee played the 2022 season at 295 pounds.

McGee has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Most definitely, I have to prove myself,” McGee told 1819News.com. “I feel like everybody has to prove yourself to somebody coming in, when they don’t know you. You have to earn your spot. Nothing is given to you. I feel like I’m ready to rock out.”

McGee figures to be a leading candidate to replace Nick Broeker on Ole Miss' offensive line. The Rebels return the other four starters from 2022 -- Jayden Williams, Jeremy James, Caleb Warren and Micah Pettus.