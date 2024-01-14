Ole Miss added to its offensive arsenal Sunday, landing a commitment from Virginia Tech transfer portal tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

Wright, a 6-foot-4, 234-pounder from Perry, Ga., caught 28 passes for 366 yards for the Hokies this past season. In 2022, Wright hauled in 19 passes for 208 yards.

Wright earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2023.

Wright chose Ole Miss over multiple portal suitors, though the Rebels and Texas A&M were finalists.

“The visit went very good,” Wright said Sunday as he was waiting for his flight home via Memphis. “It was great people and great food, a great environment.”

Wright figures to play a big role for Ole Miss in 2024. Incumbent starter Caden Prieskorn is set to return next season, but the Rebels are thin at the position Ole Miss coaches have told tight end targets they would like to utilize more two-tight end sets next season, and Wright figures to make that strategy more easily implemented. Further, with Prieskorn entering his final season of eligibility, Wright should be able to position himself as a starter in 2025.

“They showed me how they could get me the ball and I loved that,” Wright said. “They told me they were going to utilize 12 (one running back, two tight ends) personnel a good bit since having me and Caden.”

Wright will return to Oxford in time for the spring semester, which begins later this month. He’ll join an Ole Miss program that just completed an 11-2 season, one that included a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Penn State and a national top-10 ranking. The Rebels figure to open the 2024 season as a consensus top-10 team and a College Football Playoffs contender.

“I’m very excited to be a part of that,” Wright said. “That’s why I came, man. I want to compete with the best and be the best and go win a natty with the Rebs.”