After losing former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall to disciplinary issues, Ole Miss' wide receiver room was possibly a man short.

The Rebels hoped they filled that void Saturday, landing UTSA transfer portal wide receiver Zakhari Franklin.

Franklin, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Cedar Hill, Texas, chose Ole Miss over Colorado. Last season, Franklin caught 93 passes for 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns. A year earlier, he caught 81 passes for 1,127 yards and 12 touchdowns. Franklin has one year of eligibility remaining.

A college coach who has watched and evaluated Franklin said he has "good balance and ball control, good ball skills and ball judgment. He understands spacing well.

"He's a good player. Bottom line is his lack of speed and size will hurt him in the SEC. He will be solid player but he's not catching 93 balls unless there is no else to throw to."

Ole Miss is looking to replace Jonathan Mingo off last season's team. During the spring, the Rebels seemed to feature Marshall as the primary wide receiver. When he was dismissed following spring practice, the Rebels turned their attention to Keon Marshall, who wound up committing to Florida State. After Coleman chose the Seminoles, Ole Miss turned its focus to Franklin, and on Saturday, the Rebels got their man.