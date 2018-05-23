HOOVER, Alabama — Ole Miss and Georgia have been in a lot of the same conversations for the past week.

On Thursday morning at 9:30, the Rebels and Bulldogs will be on the same field.

The winner will move on to play again on Friday. The loser will have a very long weekend wondering if its regular season resume is enough to earn one of the eight coveted national seeds.

Georgia lost to Texas A&M in the opening game Wednesday, 7-0, getting just three hits off the Aggies’ duo of Asa Lacy and Cason Sherrod. Ole Miss followed with a 9-3 loss to Auburn as the Rebels stranded 12 baserunners and walked eight Tigers in a sloppy performance.

Both Ole Miss (42-15) and Georgia (37-18) are considered locks to receive regional host sites when those 16 sites are announced Sunday. The Rebels and the Bulldogs are, at least to some degree, on the bubble to earn national top-eight status, a designation that assures regional hosts of home field in the super regional round should they advance out of their four-team regional next weekend.

“We just have to worry about ourselves and just play baseball,” Ole Miss’ Ryan Olenek said. “We can’t worry about who else is in the other dugout. That’s what we’ve done all year.”

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was asked about the importance of Thursday’s game against Georgia. While the veteran coach acknowledged the legitimacy of the question, he didn’t put any added importance on the showdown against Georgia. The Rebels took two of three from Georgia earlier in the season in Oxford.

“You just have to play the game,” Bianco said. “This tournament gets you ready for the next tournament. That’s not to make this light but this teaches you. If you lose one game, the losers’ bracket plays at 9:30 in the morning and all of a sudden where you felt comfortable maybe three hours ago, now if you lose, you go home. Those are healthy. That’s what happens the following week. …It’ll be a test against a really good team, a team that we know is playing really good baseball. I’m excited to see how we respond because we’ve responded all year long after bad outings or not playing well. I expect we’ll do the same.”

Bianco might well be right to downplay the significance of Thursday’s game, two national college experts said late Wednesday. Kendall Rogers, the managing editor of d1baseball, said he believes both Ole Miss and Georgia are in excellent shape to earn national top-eight seeds regardless of Thursday’s outcome.

“We had Texas Tech as an eight this week,” Rogers said. “The others teams we had were Florida State and Clemson. Ole Miss and Georgia both have far better resumes than all those teams. Honestly, I think right now the SEC is looking more like a four national-seed league as opposed to one of those teams being left out of the mix.”

Rogers said he thinks Ole Miss, by virtue of its co-SEC Western Division title, would have to not only lose to Georgia but also see another team “come up and grab” a national seed from the Rebels.

“Right now, I don’t see another team that can do that at the moment,” Rogers said.

Rogers said Thursday’s winner should feel “great,” adding the loser “is still in OK shape.”

“You’d have to look at Clemson and Florida State as teams to keep an eye on in the ACC tournament and then Texas Tech,” Rogers said. “Let’s say Texas Tech storms through the Big 12 tournament and Florida State rolls through the ACC tournament. Then both those teams could be national seeds and an SEC team would drop out. But right now, you’ve got to have an extra team out of that group assert themselves as a national seed and I just don’t see it.”

Neither does Teddy Cahill, a national college baseball writer for Baseball America. Cahill heard Rogers’ answers and generally agreed with that assessment.

“I don’t think (Ole Miss vs. Georgia) is a flat-out play-in game,” Cahill said. “Georgia feels more vulnerable to me than Ole Miss if they were to lose tomorrow. Someone could very well come up and grab a national seed, so both of those teams would probably sleep a little bit better with a win (Thursday), but I don’t think it’s a must-win team for either team.”

Cahill said the winner Thursday, especially if it’s Ole Miss, is “definitely” getting a national top-eight seed.

“If Georgia were to win tomorrow, I don’t know,” Cahill said. “The fact that they finished fourth in the SEC is a little sticker to me, as opposed to Ole Miss, which won the West. I think winning the West is a significant feather in Ole Miss’ cap regardless that RPI-wise, they’re a little lesser than some of these teams.”