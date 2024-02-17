Rebels avoid disaster, erase second-half deficit in win over Missouri
OXFORD — One didn’t have to search very diligently for a compelling storyline for Ole Miss Saturday in the Rebels’ game against Missouri.
For Ole Miss, it was a must-win game. Period.
Mission accomplished. The Rebels won.
The rest, some 17 days into February, is really immaterial.
Ole Miss had to win and did, beating the hapless Tigers, 79-76.
"College basketball, when you get to March, it's survive and advance," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. "We are not there yet even though tonight's game had a lot of feel like that. Our guys understand what they're playing for."
It wasn’t pretty — at all. However, at this point, style points don’t matter much. Ole Miss, now 19-6 overall and 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference, likely needs 10 SEC wins to head to Nashville next month for the SEC Tournament feeling like an NCAA Tournament is in its hands. A loss to Missouri, now 8-17 overall and 0-12 in the SEC, would have been devastating. Period. Ole Miss entered play Saturday with a NET ranking of 62. Missouri’s NET was 153. The Rebels couldn’t afford that resume hit. They avoided it.
Barely.
Missouri led at halftime, 33-30, the Tigers’ first lead at intermission since Jan. 13. The Tigers led by as many as 10 points in the second half before Ole Miss came roaring back, taking a 59-58 lead with 8:27 left on Allen Flanigan’s driving layup. TJ Caldwell’s drive with 7:44 remaining pushed the Rebels’ lead to three points, forcing Missouri to burn a timeout.
"We just have to stay stone-faced," Caldwell said. "Stay together. Keep working. Chip away with our defense and offense, stay together and finish the game."
"We had some fortune," Beard said. "They missed some shots during that stretch. They missed some free throws during that stretch but I think you have to recognize some of the things we did defensively. We made some plays, too."
Missouri didn’t go away. The Tigers stayed close, pulling to within 75-74 with 5.4 seconds left after an inexplicable Ole Miss turnover led to a Missouri basket and another Dennis Gates timeout.
TJ Caldwell was fouled on Ole Miss’ ensuing in-bounds play and went to the line with 4.3 seconds left. Caldwell made both free throws, giving Beard a chance to call timeout and set up the Rebels’ defense. Ole Miss elected to foul leading by three, preventing the Tigers from taking a potential game-tying 3-pointer. Sean East II made two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to cut Ole Miss’ lead to one.
Matthew Murrell was fouled nine-tenths of a second later. His free throws were good, extending Ole Miss’ lead to 79-76. Missouri couldn’t get a shot off after inbounding the ball.
Murrell led Ole Miss with 26 points, making six of nine 3-pointers. Allen Flanigan and Jaylen Murray had 16 points each. Flanigan added 10 rebounds. Jaemyn Brakefield had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.
East led Missouri with 25 points. Tamar Bates added 12 and Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw chipped in with 10 points each.
Ole Miss out-rebounded Missouri, 35-27, but lost in the paint, 30-20. Ole Miss committed 13 turnovers while forcing just eight from the Tigers. The Rebels were 11-for-21 from the 3-point line. Missouri was 5-for-11. Both teams shot 30 free throws, with Missouri making 25 and Ole Miss 22. Ole Miss shot all 30 of its free throws in the second half.
"With our team, we're sitting there at halftime and we've gotten 30 shots on goal, 17 of them 3s. When you do that, you're not going to get to the bonus. Every once in a while, there will be a special night where the basket just opens up for you. I thought we had some settled 3s. In the second half, we only shot four 3-point shots. It's a tale of two different ways to play the game. ...I thought our approach changed in the second half. We were trying to get to the basket. We were trying to get to the free throw line."
A difficult week full of opportunities awaits Ole Miss. The Rebels head to Mississippi State on Wednesday to face a Bulldogs team that got pushed to the limit earlier Saturday by Arkansas before beating the Hogs, 71-67. Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in Oxford, 86-82, on Jan. 30. On Saturday, the Rebels return home to face South Carolina, a Gamecocks team that lost a stunner earlier Saturday to LSU. The Gamecocks narrowly held off the Rebels, 68-65, earlier this month in Columbia.