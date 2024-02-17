OXFORD — One didn’t have to search very diligently for a compelling storyline for Ole Miss Saturday in the Rebels’ game against Missouri.

For Ole Miss, it was a must-win game. Period.

Mission accomplished. The Rebels won.

The rest, some 17 days into February, is really immaterial.

Ole Miss had to win and did, beating the hapless Tigers, 79-76.

"College basketball, when you get to March, it's survive and advance," Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. "We are not there yet even though tonight's game had a lot of feel like that. Our guys understand what they're playing for."

It wasn’t pretty — at all. However, at this point, style points don’t matter much. Ole Miss, now 19-6 overall and 6-6 in the Southeastern Conference, likely needs 10 SEC wins to head to Nashville next month for the SEC Tournament feeling like an NCAA Tournament is in its hands. A loss to Missouri, now 8-17 overall and 0-12 in the SEC, would have been devastating. Period. Ole Miss entered play Saturday with a NET ranking of 62. Missouri’s NET was 153. The Rebels couldn’t afford that resume hit. They avoided it.

Barely.

Missouri led at halftime, 33-30, the Tigers’ first lead at intermission since Jan. 13. The Tigers led by as many as 10 points in the second half before Ole Miss came roaring back, taking a 59-58 lead with 8:27 left on Allen Flanigan’s driving layup. TJ Caldwell’s drive with 7:44 remaining pushed the Rebels’ lead to three points, forcing Missouri to burn a timeout.

"We just have to stay stone-faced," Caldwell said. "Stay together. Keep working. Chip away with our defense and offense, stay together and finish the game."

"We had some fortune," Beard said. "They missed some shots during that stretch. They missed some free throws during that stretch but I think you have to recognize some of the things we did defensively. We made some plays, too."