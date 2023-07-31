Four-star center John Bol visited Ole Miss over the weekend.

The 7-foot-2 Atlanta native liked what he saw.

Bol, ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals.com, committed to Ole Miss on Monday, choosing the Rebels over Auburn, Butler, Clemson, Evansville, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and USC.

"He's got real high upside," Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy said. "He's going to be a great rim protector right away. He has to add weight and get better shooting the ball from outside eight feet.

"He runs well for his size and is more athletic than a lot seven-footers. He's a guy that's going to be better in two years as he gets bigger."

Bol will play this season at Overtime Elite, the same league that produced NBA lottery picks Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson in the June NBA Draft. Bol has also already agreed to an NIL deal with Topps playing cards.

Bol originally committed to Florida. He played last season at Sunrise Christian School in Kansas.

Bol is the first high school prospect in the 2024 class to commit to Ole Miss. The Rebels' first-year head coach, Chris Beard, also has Ole Miss in the mix for 2024 four-star guards Labaron Philon and Travis Perry, among others.