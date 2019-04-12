OXFORD | Will Ethridge took a short skip off the mound following his third strikeout of the first inning, settling into an energetic jog and heading toward the dugout with his first bit of work done.

The 94 MPH fastball found the mitt and set the tone for the evening of dominance. After a week of unknowns around Ethridge’s blistered finger that caused him to leave his last start early, he answered those questions immediately.

The finger was fine. And so were the Rebels.

Ole Miss won its sixth straight Southeastern Conference game, thrashing last place Kentucky, 8-2, to start the weekend series. The Rebels (25-10, 9-4) hit two home runs and rode Ethridge’s excellent outing to the easy win. Game two is at 1 p.m. Saturday and the finale is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Rebels have outscored SEC opponents 62-28 during the six-game SEC streak. Kentucky is 18-16 and 2-11 in the league.

“Will was terrific and had all his pitches working, throwing them where he wanted them,” Grae Kessinger said. “That was a Friday night ace right there, and he showed why he’s our guy.”

Ethridge, who retired the first nine hitters, scattered three hits in seven innings and struck out 11 — a career high — with no walks. Seventy of 104 pitches went for strikes, and he put up his second scoreless start of SEC play. The Rebels began league play with a 1-0 win over Alabama, led by Ethridge’s six scoreless innings.

The junior right-hander has given up seven earned runs in 27.1 SEC innings. Ethridge exited the win over Florida last Friday after 3.2 innings and 55 pitches with the blister issue. Kentucky only put one runner on third and two in scoring position against the Ole Miss ace.

“He’s done it in every start he’s run out there but super dominant tonight,” Mike Bianco said. “The fastball command was really good… and it had a lot of movement tonight.”



With Ethridge, who missed his midweek bullpen session, carving the Cats for his best start of the season, Ole Miss provided an early boost when Cole Zabowski hit a three-run home run in the first inning.

UK starter Jimmy Ramsey gave up nine hits and six runs in five innings. He kept the Cats in it with scoreless frames in the second-through-fourth, but Ole Miss added on, and there was no answer for Ethridge.

Grae Kessinger had four hits and scored three times including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Kessinger has reached base in 23 straight games. He has a 10-game hitting streak (.521 during the span) with multiple hits in seven of those. He also has 10 multi-hit games in 13 SEC games.

“I’m hoping (Kessinger) can do this for a while,” Bianco said. “I’m proud of him, and he’s swinging so well.”

The Rebels scored two in the fifth and single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth for style points. Thomas Dillard and Zabowski had two hits each. Anthony Servideo, who has 12 hits in his last five games, had three hits and scored from second base on a bunt, catching Kentucky asleep and easily reaching home with the Wildcats not covering the plate.

After hitting .415 as a team in the weekend sweep of Florida, the Rebels had 13 hits versus Kentucky. Ole Miss was 7-for-18 with runners on and 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Ryan Olenek and Chase Cockrell were the only starters without a hit. Cockrell struck out three times in three at-bats.

“The confidence I have at the plate, we’re all walking up with that confidence,” Kessinger said. “When you have a group of guys with that together you can be dangerous.”

Houston Roth finished off the final two innings for Ole Miss, giving up two runs.