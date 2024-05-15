Ole Miss (27-25) dropped their final midweek game of the season Tuesday night 7-4 to No. 25 Southern Miss (35-17).

After the Rebels went up 4-0, the Golden Eagles scored seven unanswered runs. All seven of their runs were scored with two outs in an inning.

Luke Hill went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He now has six multi-hit games over his last eight played and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Andrew Fischer became just the fourth Rebel in program history to hit 20 home runs in a season, getting his on just the fourth pitch of the game. He is now in sole possession of third all-time trailing only Jason Huisman and Brian Pettway who each hit 21, and record holder Tim Elko who hit 24 in 2022.

His home run in the first gave Ole Miss a 2-0 lead early.

The Rebels scored two more runs in the second inning on a walk and singles by Eli Berch and Hill. They went up 4-0 on an RBI groundout from Jackson Ross.

That would be all the scoring done by the Rebels as Southern Miss went on to score seven unanswered runs.

It started with one run on a bases-loaded walk in the second inning.They scored three more runs to tie the game in the fifth on four hits and a Rebel error.

With two outs in the sixth, Southern Miss drew a walk, hit a double, was hit by back-to-back pitches, and singled to score three more runs and take a 7-4 lead.

Ole Miss had just one hit after the second inning, a Reagan Burford double in the sixth inning.

The Rebels will close out the regular season this weekend in Baton Rouge.