OXFORD — Ole Miss seemed poised Saturday to finally win consecutive Southeastern Conference games for the first time this season.

Then the final two minutes happened.

South Carolina made the plays down the stretch Saturday, stealing a 64-61 win at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

South Carolina improved to 9-16 overall and 2-10 in the SEC. Ole Miss fell to 10-15 overall and 2-10 in the league.

Ole Miss led by four with 90 seconds left before Jacobi Wright converted a traditional three-point play to keep South Carolina alive.

The Rebels led by just one point and with the ball, 59-58, with one minute left. A turnover eight seconds later gave South Carolina a chance to the lead.

Jacobi Wright did just that, hitting an open corner-3 with 38.1 seconds left to give South Carolina a 61-59 lead.

Matthew Murrell missed a wing 3-pointer on Ole Miss’ next possession and South Carolina’s Josh Gray came down with the rebound. After a Gamecocks timeout, Meechie Johnson was fouled and made the front end of a one-and-one with 13.4 seconds left, giving South Carolina a 62-59 lead.

Ole Miss called timeout with nine seconds left to set up a potential game-tying possession. Amaree Abram’s airball running towards the baseline was rebounded the Gamecocks. Johnson made two free throws with 5.8 seconds left to put the game away.

“It was just a lot of missed opportunities offensively,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We had some breakdowns defensively but we just couldn’t finish balls around the rim and we had some open shots.”

Davis said the play to Abram was a designed play the Rebels have had “great looks” with previously this season.

“(Abram) didn’t get off a very good shot,” Davis said. “Give South Carolina credit. There were about three options to the play. Two of them were threes. South Carolina defended it well.”

Ole Miss was 8-for-25 from the floor in the second half, including an 0-for-9 performance from behind the 3-point line.

“We’ve got to be able to make some plays, some basketball plays, down the stretch,” Davis said.

Davis said the Rebels’ attitude and effort was fine. It’s all, he said, about putting the ball in the basket.

“Guys, you’ve got to keep scoring,” Davis said. “You’ve got to keep scoring. I don’t care if it’s football, baseball. I guess in baseball, a guy can shut you out and you can win, 1-0. But in basketball, you’ve got to score some points. You’ve got to go score.

“I think when we had chances to really increase the lead, we didn’t. …I take all the blame for it, but we have to keep scoring.”

Ole Miss has now lost 25 of its last 31 games against SEC foes, including an SEC Tournament loss to Missouri last March. Davis was asked if he still believes he can get the Ole Miss program turned around.

“I do, no question about it,” Davis said. “No doubt. We’ve been a really inept team at home. I apologize to our fans for that. We’ve had no telling how many games just like this, and that is on me. Close losses to the head coach, 100 percent. I don’t think there’s any question about it but right now, we’re not putting a product out on the floor that we need to put. We have to keep getting better.

“Like I said, win today and we would’ve had good momentum going to Florida but we didn’t get it done. All you can do is go back to the gym. Take Sunday off, go to work Monday and give us the best shot at Florida on Wednesday.”

Pressed to elaborate on what he needs to improve the product, Davis said he didn’t want to delve into “things that have happened the last two years.”

“We’ve just got to keep our head down and keep working,” Davis said. “We’ve recruited well the last two years. We’ve had some things happen we could control, and that’s on me and we’ve had some things that we couldn’t control. That’s part of sports though, you know? Everybody has to go through some tough times, and we have. We’ve got to go play well in the last six or seven games and win. We’ve got to go win on the road, take care of business at home and play. Hopefully we do that.”

Ole Miss led by three, 38-35, at halftime.

“It seemed like we had all the momentum in the first half and could’ve been up 10 or 12 and we were up three,” Davis said. “Missed opportunities and missed opportunities around the rim and open shots.”

Hayden Brown led South Carolina with 18 points. Wright had 17 points and five rebounds. Johnson had 13 points.

Tye Fagan led Ole Miss with 17 points. Robert Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Ole Miss heads to Florida on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST.