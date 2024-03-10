Liam Doye made quite the impression in a short amount of time on Saturday.

The Coastal Carolina transfer dominated Morehead State for 3.1 innings, as Ole Miss clinched the series with a 13-1 run-rule victory that was over in seven innings. The Rebels (11-5), who have won nine of their last 10, go for the series sweep at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Doyle had only thrown five innings entering Saturday, but he more than earned a conference start against South Carolina to open league play next week. The left-hander allowed one run, three hits and one walk in 3.1 innings.

The early departure was pitch-count related, as he had only thrown a high of 31 pitches in an outing before this one. Doyle recorded eight of the 10 outs by strikeout and had a strike rate of 75.8 percent (44-58).

“(The key was) definitely the fastball and throwing it in the zone and getting ahead of hitters,” Doyle said. “I was confident in that and confident in my stuff. You throw it in the zone and good things happen. It was about being myself; I’ve done this my whole life.”

Doyle struck out the side around a walk and hit by pitch in the first and then struck out three straight following back-to-back singles to open the second inning. He then retired four of the last five he faced — two of them by strikeout.

Twenty-one of his last 27 pitches were strikes, and he didn’t have a three-ball count after the third hitter of the game.

For the season, Doyle has given up three earned runs in 8.1 innings with 17 strikeouts and three walks. He’s gone six innings without giving up an extra base hit. Doyle, on Saturday, was 90-94 MPH with his fastball.

“You can see just an overwhelming fastball,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “He has it and he’s special. Another time through the lineup he mixed in and threw a good slider good changeups. The success is driven by his fastball, and it’s firmer than you see on the gun with a lot of ride. We know how special it can be.”

The Ole Miss bullpen hasn’t allowed an earned run in the last 22 innings after 3.2 more scoreless against Morehead State (7-7).

Cole Tolbert and Patrick Galle contributed two outs an inning, respectively, and Mason Nichols threw two shutout innings to run his season total 8.1 innings without a run allowed.

Ethan Lege had three hits, Luke Hill reached four times with two hits and two walks. Lege has eight hits in his last 12 at-bats including two home runs.

Ole Miss was 10-for-25 with runners on base and 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.