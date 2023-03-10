OXFORD | It was clear Kemp Alderman had a no-doubt home run when it left his bat in the second inning on Friday.

The ball went out on a line and landed just into the seating beyond the left-field bullpen. It was a three-run home run and part of an early onslaught, as Ole Miss scored seven runs in the first two innings and put it away with a five-run seventh in an eventual 15-7 win over Purdue (8-5) to open the series.

Game two is at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Alderman’s home run, his team-leading sixth of the season, had a 118 MPH exit velocity, the fastest ball to leave a bat at Swayze Field this season and the fastest coaches and media can remember since Trackman was installed at the park.

"That may be (the fastest), and that's almost normal for him," Mike Bianco said. "That was a rocket, and he can do those things. He continues to improve and he's huge for us."

Oneil Cruz of the Pirates has the Major League Baseball exit-velocity record since tracking began in 2015 — 122.4 MPH. While the pros use a wood bat, only three batted balls in the 2022 MLB season were faster than 118 MPH.

In addition to Cruz, the other two came from the Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (119.8 MPH) and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (119.1).

Alderman went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a sacrifice fly. His five RBIs tie a career high he's done three times including twice this season. His previous high exit velocity was 117 MPH last season off Tennessee ace Chase Burns.

"He went two fastballs trying to bust me in, and I knew he was going to try to do, and then he threw two sliders, and I laid off of them," Alderman said about his home run at-bat. "He went fastball in, and a lot of guys pimp home runs like TJ (McCants), but my dad taught me not to pimp home runs because I don't want to get ear-holed the next at-bat. I hit them and just run."

It seemed to be a laugher with Ole Miss (12-2) leading 8-0 after three innings, but Purdue scored three runs in the fourth and sixth innings and added a solo home run in the seventh inning off Brayden Jones.

Jack Dougherty retired 10 of the first 11 he faced, but gave up two singles and a three-run home run in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles and RBI single ended his day in the sixth inning.

Dougherty, who is filling in as the Friday starter due because of Hunter Elliott’s elbow UCL strain, allowed six runs on six hits in 5.2 innings. The junior struck out six and walked one, throwing 50 strikes in 77 pitches.

Dougherty had a stomach bug earlier in the week.

Purdue got the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh and cut the lead to three, but Ole Miss sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom half. Calvin Harris had an RBI single, and Anthony Calarco hit a two-run double.

"It's the ability to answer back," Bianco said. "We came back all but once after they scored and did the same in the bottom half."

TJ McCants, an inning after making a great diving catch down the right-field line, hit a two-run home run to complete the five-run frame. He also had a solo home run in the third inning and is now second on the team with five home runs.McCants struck out his first three at-bats.

"That shows his maturity," Bianco said. "Sometimes you're not good and you still come to play. He struck out three times and still got interviewed by you guys. That says a lot about him."

Calarco had three hits and three RBI. Alderman, McCants, Peyton Chatagnier and Will Furniss each had multiple hits. Jacob Gonzalez went 0-for-3 but scored three times. Ethan Groff scored three times and has 21 on the season to lead the Rebels.

Mitch Murrell stopped the Purdue rally in the sixth and the momentum in the seventh and then pitched a scoreless eighth inning. It’s his team-leading seventh appearance of the season.

Mason Morris pitched the ninth inning for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss was 11-for-22 with runners on base and 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position.