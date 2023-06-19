OXFORD | All volunteer coaching positions — most notably baseball and softball — will turn into full-time roles starting with the fiscal year change in July.

The NCAA Division I Council voted in January to elevate the volunteer position into a normal fourth paid coach, joining the head coach and two other assistant coaches. The group voted against allowing an extra coach for those two sports.

Ole Miss currently has an assistant baseball coach job posting on its website and a budget in place to make it a competitive position inside the Southeastern Conference.

Head coach Mike Bianco is the second-highest paid coach nationally at $1.65 million annually, and Ole Miss’ assistant coach pool is one of the top six nationally. That currently includes recruiting coordinator Carl Lafferty and hitting coach Mike Clement.

“What people are missing because it’s the normal reaction of society is that we can pay them, and it’s all about money, and that’s good and true, but the biggest thing is what they’ll be able to do,” Bianco said. “Now they become real coaches, and they go recruit and do things they didn’t do before.”

Volunteer assistants are paid by camp and clinic money and aren't on traditional payroll. They also don't receive any health benefits or retirement despite working the same hours as fully paid coaches. Their job duties were limited to campus. They could host recruits who were on campus but couldn’t do any recruiting off campus, including visits, scouting trips or phone calls.

Chris Cleary is the Ole Miss baseball volunteer assistant coach and the frontrunner to be elevated to this normal assistant coach position. Formerly an assistant at Butler and Creighton, Cleary came to Ole Miss as the director of baseball operations and moved to the volunteer assistant role in 2020 — a common career arc with the program.

Bianco said that despite it being from secondary sources, volunteer assistants in the SEC were “paid pretty well” but that the tenures are often limited by the lack of benefits. Bianco said he wants to hire the right person instead of locking into a specific program role.

In 2018, Tennessee volunteer assistant Ross Kivett estimated his pay at $35,000, and it's common for non-SEC volunteer assistants to barely clear $1,000 per month.

“What we’ve chosen to do — and it hasn’t happened yet — is it’s more about how any manager, coach or business looks at the people,” Bianco said. “If you hire really good people, then they’ll figure it out. If you give them a plan, they become experts in the plan. I think most people want to find the other part, and that’s harder. You’re risking a lot. To me, one of the reasons we’ve had success is we have great people under this roof, and I don’t just mean Laff and Clem.

“I don’t just mean nice guys. I mean passion and commitment and work hard the right way for the betterment of the program. Eventually they get head coach jobs or raises because they have passion, instead of the other way around. I think people make that mistake and hire the wrong people. The hire, the person, is the most important thing.”

The third paid assistant legislation had been voted against as recently as 2019, despite 85 percent of head coaches being for the measure in a 2015 poll.

Former player Autumn Gillespie is currently the Ole Miss softball volunteer coach. She was a student assistant coach in 2022 and was an All-SEC Defensive Team catcher during her senior year with the Rebels.