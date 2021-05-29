Rebels can strengthen top-8 seed case against Arkansas

Ole Miss has spent more nights in Hoover than any other team the last three SEC Tournaments, and this current stay could vault the Rebels into top-eight-seed territory.

The Rebels (41-18) play Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a spot in the Sunday conference final on the line. Ole Miss is 3-1 so far in the event, beating Auburn and Georgia and avenging a Wednesday loss to Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss won the 2018 SEC Tournament and finished second in 2019. The 2020 edition didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rebels are 11-4 in that stretch in Hoover including 11-1 in elimination games.

“That’s what postseason baseball is all about,” Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham said. “Win or go home. Our team loves that. We thrive under that pressure. Guys elevate their game when they know they may go home the next day.

“If you’re going to come here, why don’t you try to win? Of course it matters.”

What is unknown is how much these wins are mattering to Ole Miss’ seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels aren a lock to host a regional in Oxford next weekend, but they entered the week well outside the race for a top-eight seed which would assure a home super regional if the team is still alive.

This run through their bracket has elevated the resume and put Ole Miss in the conversation with a few other teams for what may be one or two possible spots among the top eight.

Most people agree Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and Notre Dame have a top-eight spot secured when selection Monday arrives.

That leaves two spots for a group of teams: TCU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Stanford. Oregon is also mentioned some, but Stanford has a better argument, and the Pac 12 isn’t likely to get three of the top eight.

The Rebels lag a little in RPI at 12 but are tied for the nation’s second-most top-50 wins with 19 (and 12 losses), and Ole Miss now has 21 total SEC wins, including eight over the RPI top 10 and head-to-head wins against Texas Tech and TCU on a neutral field, for whatever that is worth.

“We realize that (trying for a top-eight seed) is part of it,” Mike Bianco said. “The better that you play here, the longer that you stay here, obviously, your RPI goes up, but it is your resume. The committee gets to watch you play against the best teams in the country.”

Mississippi State (13-11 against top 50) arrived in Hoover in good shape but was run-ruled twice leading to an 0-2 exit, putting its spot in definite peril.

Texas Tech is No. 9 in RPI but went 1-2 in the Big 12 Tournament and is only 15-12 in its conference. The Red Raiders are 14-9 against the top 50.

TCU (14-8 against the top 50) has helped its cause and seems to be trending well in the conference tournament. The Frogs are No. 5 in the RPI and 19-7 overall in the Big 12. They play Kansas State in a critical game on Saturday. While the overall resume is good, TCU lost its last three regular season series, including two of them to ULM (RPI 119) and Kansas State (RPI 78).

Stanford, which hasn’t lost a series all season, has a competitive resume with an 11 RPI, series wins over Oregon and Arizona and a 13-5 record against the top 50. The Cardinal is 17-9 in the Pac 12 with one game remaining.

The Rebels can add another big mark to its resume on Saturday, likely a needed one to strengthen its case. Arkansas has the nation’s top RPI, and this would give Ole Miss a 2-2 split against the Razorbacks on the season.

“It’s kind of that dry run before you start the NCAA Tournament,” Bianco said. “These types of environments really prepare you for postseason. I’m proud of our guys, especially the last few years, we’ve played well here.”