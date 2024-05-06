Andrew Fischer was in line to be the hero and the catalyst for the weekend that strengthened Ole Miss’ postseason pulse and put the math in a more manageable spot for the Rebels with two series left.

The Duke transfer third baseman had a home run in each game of the weekend and then a three-run double in the ninth that on Sunday gave the Rebels a one-run lead and a chance for three outs and a sweep.

Instead, just two strikes from victory, Auburn hit a triple and a single off JT Quinn to tie it and then a stolen base — on a pitch that got away — and two pitches from Connor Spencer that also got by Campbell Smithwick brought in the winning run.

With Javon Hernandez crossing the plate, the Tigers, who are last in the SEC by five games, beat the Rebels, 10-9, to salvage the final game of the series and put another frustrating, stringing loss on Ole Miss.

“Tough pill to swallow at the end, but coach said we would have been lucky to win that game right there,” Fischer said. “They played better than us. We put together two out of nine innings for our offense but that doesn’t win games. As a whole, our team feels a lot better and I’m hopeful for the games ahead.”

The Rebels are 25-22 overall and 9-15 in the SEC. Instead of playing .500 baseball the final six games of league play, Ole Miss likely has to go 4-2 down the stretch to be a realistic option for the NCAA Tournament.

A home series with No. 1 RPI Texas A&M and a road weekend at LSU are the tasks. LSU, which is also 9-15, beat the Aggies two out of three in Baton Rouge this past weekend. TAMU is 8-6 on the road and 32-3 everywhere else.

Auburn is 4-20 in the SEC.

Midweek games remain against Murray State (RPI 74) and at Southern Miss (RPI 42).

Adding to the missed opportunity is that the Rebels were up five runs after a half inning. Fischer hit a two-run homer, and Treyson Hughes hit a three-run home run in the top of the first.

Auburn then scored in seven of the nine frames to claw back. It was tied by the fourth, and Auburn too leads in the seventh and eighth before Fischer’s double.

Smithwick entered for Eli Berch in the ninth and singled to start the inning. Ethan Groff also singled, and Luke Hill walked to load them for Fischer. Back-to-back strikeouts stranded him at second base.

“It’’s a tough one when you have the lead and trying to close it out,” Mike Bianco said. “It’s a kick in the gut. We scored in two innings, but they scored in every inning but two. The bullpen had thrown it well all weekend, but they didn’t today. We have to do a better job but frustrating to be so close.”

Mason Nichols allowed six hits and four runs, three earned, in 2.1 innings. Mason Morris allowed a run in 2.1 innings, Brayden Jones held them to 1.1 innings scoreless, and Gunnar Dennis allowed both batters he faced to reach.

Quinn took the loss with four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings, and Spencer’s line was just the two wild pitches to the one batter.

Auburn retired 16 of 18 after Berch’s walk in the first inning. Ole Miss stranded two on with one out in the seventh, and Jackson Ross started the eighth inning with a home run.